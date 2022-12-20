JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with five felonies following his arrest Sunday.

Clarence Warren, 40, of the 1700 block of Pineview Street, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater that 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.