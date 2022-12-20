JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with five felonies following his arrest Sunday.
Clarence Warren, 40, of the 1700 block of Pineview Street, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater that 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a call about a man with a gun. Police conducted a parole search of the residence and found a Stoeger 9 mm handgun, ammunition, a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, scales, 3.1 grams of meth and 10.5 grams of marijuana.
Boling set Warren’s bond at $150,000. His next court date is Jan. 20, 2022, in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Chandice Montgomery, 27, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery; $3,500 bond and a no-contact order issued.
William Phillips, 50, of Brookland, with aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery, $3,500 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Chastity Rodriguez, 26, of Jonesboro, with one felony and two misdemeanor failures to appear; $20,000 total bonds.
Nicholeous Bullard, 28, of West Helena, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 10 pounds; $5,000 total bonds.
Ashley Castellanos, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $1,500 bond.
Daniel Herrera, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Liberty Thompson, 19, of Bono, with felony failure to appear, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree domestic battery; $30,000 total bonds.
Shaneka Hall, 29, of Jonesboro, with probation violation, terroristic threatening and trespassing; $8,500 total bonds.
Chris Atkinson, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Travis Hickey, 18, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery and obstruction of governmental operations; $50,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Jonathan Suits, 46, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; released on own recognizance after proof of incarceration.
Elizabeth Wilson, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $1,500 bond.
Stacy Young, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000, possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
