JONESBORO — A District Court judge found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with several crimes Friday and gave him a $50,000 bond.
Judge David Boling set the amount for Desmon Love, 26, who is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Timothy Culloms, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Xavier Jordan, 31, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; released on $10,000 bond.
Devin Renshaw, 31, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, violation of a protection order, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and driving on a suspended license; $35,000 bond.
Colby Malone, 22, of Jonesboro, with delivery of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; $7,500 bond.
Joseph Miller, 38, of Ash Flat, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Matthew Taylor, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony and misdemeanor failures to appear and contempt of court; total bonds of $21,500.
Gentry Stevenson, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Alton Phillips, 40, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver; $5,000 bond.
Misty Lane, 45, of Harrisburg, with possession of meth or cocaine and driving without insurance; $1,500 bond.
Billie Shown, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; total bond on $13,500.
