JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with several drug and firearm offenses.
Joe Andrew Doss, 48, of the 2700 block of Krystal Drive, were arrested Monday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of High and Manila streets.
Boling charged Doss with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and furnishing prohibited articles.
According to a probable cause affidavit, during a search of Doss’ vehicle officers found a loaded 32.-caliber revolver. Doss told officers he found the gun and was taking it to his father’s house.
Doss also had 12 grams of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine, 0.5 grams of powder cocaine and 6 grams of marijuana.
Boling set Doss’ bond at $75,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Haley Cofield, 41, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; released on $7,500 bond.
Wesley James, 55, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; released on $7,500 bond.
Michael Giddings, 51, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; released on $7,500 bond.
Steven Russell, 31, of Bassett, with second-degree forgery and theft; total $2,500 bond.
Jennifer Carruth, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Terry Engeron, 40, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $30,000 bond.
Christopher Harris, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and violation of a no-contact order; $1,500 bond on the meth charge and a $10,000 cash-only bond on the no-contact order.
Kobia Johnson, 23, of Jonesboro, with theft of $5,000 or less; $5,000 bond.
Quincy Perry, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and obstructing of governmental operations; $1,000 bond.
Kneedj Shallie, 32, of Jonesboro, with felony probation violation and two counts of failure to appear; total bond of $22,500.
Billie Shown, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule III drug less than 2 grams; $35,000 bond.
