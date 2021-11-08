JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with several drug and firearms offenses.
Jerry Jerome Jackson, 31, of 906 Locust Drive, was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boling set Jackson’s bond at $75,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Alvia Alvarez, 22, of 3212 Southwest Drive, with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor; $7,500 bond.
Kaitlynn Collier, 30, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and probation violation; $2,000 bond.
Eric Flanery, 28, of Pocahontas, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Staria Lundry, 41, of Black Rock, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Brandi Hawkins, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated and no proof of insurance; $10,000 bond.
Ronnie Hensley, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Randy Joe Hill, 57, of Jonesboro, pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and received a 30-day sentence in the county jail, and cause was found to charge him with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; recognizance bond on the felony charge.
Eric Wright, 35, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree terroristic threatening and violation of a no-contact order; total bond of $13,500.
Josh Huckabee, 40, of Walnut Ridge, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Ricky Sweeney, 62, of Harrisburg, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $15,000 bond.
Michael McCoy, 57, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary and robbery; $35,000 bond.
