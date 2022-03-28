JONESBORO — A district judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with a list of crimes.
Judge David Boling charged Mychael Kinard, 40, of the 1500 block of Links Circle, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
Kinard was arrested Friday afternoon after a parole search of his residence.
Boling set Kinard’s bond at $250,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Kayla Bohanon, 18, of Jonesboro, with terroristic threatening and aggravated assault; $2,500 bond.
Jannette Rodriguez, 26, of Jonesboro, with committing a fraudulent insurance act; $1,000 bond.
Christopher Timms, 38, of Lake City, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana and no tail lights; $2,500 bond.
Patsy Thomas, 39, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Amber Mansfield, 37, of Marmaduke, with felony failure to appear and parole violation; $5,000 bond.
Kylan Dodson, 19, of Jonesboro, with misdemeanor probation violation and felony failure to appear; $75,000 bond.
