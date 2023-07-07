JONESBORO — A homeless Jonesboro woman was arrested early Thursday morning after Jonesboro police officers saw her sitting on top of another woman in the 500 block of East Johnson Avenue, according to a police report.
Jessica Spears, 24, was found to be in possession of a total of more than 70 grams of suspected methamphetamine or fentanyl.
She is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 200 block of Hickory Street and stole a wallet. Taken were $100 in cash and a purse and wallet valued at $100.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman and a 36-year-old Jonesboro man were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Gee Street and West Jefferson Avenue. They are facing potential charges of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams.
A North Carolina man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police said he fought with them in the 6700 block of East Highland Drive. Davon Gordon, 41, is being held on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man reported his business in the 100 block of West Johnson Avenue was entered Wednesday morning and items were stolen. Taken were tools valued at $210.
