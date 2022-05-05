JONESBORO — A motion filed on Wednesday by Keith Chrestman, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, did not dispute a defense attorney’s motion seeking dismissal of charges against his client due to the state’s not meeting the speedy-trial standard.
Markee Ross was arrested in Jonesboro on July 30, 2019. On July 31, a district judge found probable cause to charge him with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver.
On April 27, Eugene Clifford of Little Rock, Ross’ attorney, filed a motion to dismiss the charges, citing:
1. A criminal information was filed Aug. 28, 2019.
2. The last order setting a jury trial was July 2, 2020, and no order has been entered after and speedy trial has run.
3. The burden shifts to the State to prove exclusionary periods that bring the total time that has run inside of 365 days or defendant is entitled to a dismissal of all charges.
Chrestman’s response was:
“Nothing indicates that (former deputy prosecutor Corey) Seats or any other prosecuting attorney requested a continuance and claimed that needed evidence was unavailable.”
Chrestman added:
“It’s arguable that the COVID-19 pandemic, (Drug Task Force’s) unmanageable caseload (which included at least 470 unfiled cases), or both are good causes. But the facts belie these arguments. First, our supreme court, through a series of per curiam orders, outlined how a continuance could constitute good cause and be excluded from speedy-trial calculations. Nothing indicates that Seats or any other attorney tried to use this good-cause option.
“And second, since the first of this year, the Craighead County DTF docket has become markedly more manageable.”
On Thursday, Chrestman issued a statement about the case.
“It’s another case that wasn’t prosecuted. It’s unacceptable and limited to the holdover Craighead County felony DTF docket,” he said.
Circuit Judge Chris Thyer on Wednesday initially denied Clifford’s motion pending the state responding to it, which Chrestman did later in the day.
