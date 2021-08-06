JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling on Friday found probable cause to charge Tommy Thompson, 39, of 1007 Warren St., with of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was arrested at his residence after police executed a search warrant. Boling set a total of two bonds at $650,000
Also on Friday, Travis Smith, 41, of 3122 Race St., was arrested Thursday after police said he was stumbling in the roadway at the intersection of Fairview and Westacre drives. A search of Smith found more than 2 grams but less than 10 grams of suspected meth or cocaine. Boling found probable cause to charge Smith and gave him a $10,000 bond.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Aveion Walker, 20, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm; $250,000 bond.
Christopher Milan, 36, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, tampering with evidence, fleeing and resisting arrest; $10,000 bond.
Eric Brewer, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Christopher Prater, 22, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery; $1,000 bond.
