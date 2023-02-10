JONESBORO — A 45-year-old Jonesboro woman had a $150,000 temporary bond set Thursday by District Judge David Boling after her arrest Wednesday afternoon on gun and drug charges.

April Ludwig, of the 700 block of Marcom, was arrested after a search warrant was conducted on her residence, according to a Jonesboro police report. The search turned up a .25-caliber Lorcin pistol, ammunition, digital scales, several methamphetamine pipes, sandwich bags, $3,500 in cash; and 137.8 grams of powder methamphetamine, hydrocodone, Clonzepam, morphine and synthetic LSD.

