JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor Wednesday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause for the charges.
Dustin Ross, 29, was arrested Tuesday when the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for not having insurance.
The police officer knew Ross was on probation with a search waiver.
Officers found 6.7 grams of cocaine, 13.3 grams of marijuana and digital scales with residue on them. They also found a loaded .40-caliber pistol in his pockets. The pistol was reported to be stolen and Ross is a convicted felon.
He is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boling set Ross’ bond at $150,000.
His next court date is July 28 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Cecil Mitchell, 41, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $2,500 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Christopher Antonio Evans, 39, of Cardwell, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct; $10,000 bond.
Jeffrey Gibson, 52, of Jonesboro, with failure to register as a sex offender/living too close to a school; $75,000 bond.
Ian Jerideau, 24, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary and criminal trespass; $150,000 bond and requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Johndaniel Norris, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $6,000 total bonds.
Raymond Roedell, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver; $50,000 bond.
Brandon Worsham, 41, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Heather Jones, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct; $1,500 bond.
