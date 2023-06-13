JONESBORO — A Blytheville man is sitting behind bars Monday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm Monday.
Wyta Razor, 27, of the 1100 block of East Cherry Street, was arrested early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Waffle House at the intersection of Phillips Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard after police were called to clear the parking lot.
“There was an extremely large group of subjects in all surrounding parking lots,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “It appeared that a female was attempting to strike a male in the passenger side of a vehicle.”
When officers tried to contact the occupants of the vehicle, they saw Wyta Razor placing marijuana inside his pants.
“Razor was ordered to step outside but did not respond and continued to mess with the narcotics,” the affidavit said.
A search of Razor found 33.5 pills of ecstasy, 13.3 grams of marijuana and a set of digital scales. A Glock .25-caliber with a round in its chamber was found in Razor’s pants.
Razor was then taken into custody.
Fowler found probable cause to charge him with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
Citing a previous failure to appear in Razor’s criminal history, Fowler set his bond at $250,000.
Razor’s next court date is July 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
