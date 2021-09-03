JONESBORO — Special Judge Kimberly Boling Bibb found probable cause Friday to charge Marques Devon Price, 28, of 621 Krewson St., with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and an out-of-town warrant.
Price was arrested Wednesday by the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit and a U.S. marshals task force.
Bibb set Price’s bond at $200,000.
In other cases, Bibb found probable cause to charge:
Andre Tomlison, 31, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery and driving on a suspended license; $40,000 bond.
William Cook, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Xavier Jordan, 37, of Forrest City, with second-degree forgery and theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $8,000 bond.
Ricky Nelson, 67, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and driving on a suspended license; $10,000 bond.
Dantwan Brown, 33, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening; $2,500 bond.
Bradley Doyle, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Kendall Peden, 24, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Hillary Diane Deen, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and parole violation; $2,500 bond.
Jonesboro reports
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man told police multiple windows of his vehicle were broken out Thursday in the 600 block of Cherry Avenue.
The victim said when he woke up and went outside he discovered the damage to his Toyota Avalon.
Two Jonesboro men were arrested Thursday at 3112 Meador Drive. Arrested were Travis Ward, 41, of 1613 Westwood Drive, and Elliott Ward, 25, of 3112 Meador Drive. They were held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana.
