JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was given a $150,000 bond Wednesday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with several crimes.
Ricardo Guajardo, 40, of 4303 Aggie Road, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine.
Police said Guajardo had a Colt 5.56-caliber rifle with an extended magazine, 1.8 grams of cocaine and two oxycodone pills.
Fowler also found probable cause to charge:
Benny Leija, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Calvin Brown, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Oscar Lowe, 30, of Fayetteville, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $3,500 bond.
Orlando Harper, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, driving on a suspended license and non-payment of fines; $3,500 bond.
Gary Honey, 53, of Searcy, with theft and breaking or entering; $50,000 bond.
Lisa Ellis, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and shoplifting; $2,500 bond.
Casson Davis, 20, of Trumann, with theft of a vehicle greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and driving on a suspended license; $35,000 bond.
Brandon Moore, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $1,000 cash-only bond set by a circuit judge.
Eric Wheeler, 32, of Jonesboro, with two counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member; $10,000 bond.
Edward Atnip, 29, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Timothy Childers, 43, of Monette, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Larry Childs, 38, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Africa Anderson, 25, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving; $3,500 bond.
