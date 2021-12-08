JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was given a $150,000 bond Wednesday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with several crimes.

Ricardo Guajardo, 40, of 4303 Aggie Road, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine.

Police said Guajardo had a Colt 5.56-caliber rifle with an extended magazine, 1.8 grams of cocaine and two oxycodone pills.

Fowler also found probable cause to charge:

Benny Leija, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.

Calvin Brown, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.

Oscar Lowe, 30, of Fayetteville, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $3,500 bond.

Orlando Harper, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, driving on a suspended license and non-payment of fines; $3,500 bond.

Gary Honey, 53, of Searcy, with theft and breaking or entering; $50,000 bond.

Lisa Ellis, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and shoplifting; $2,500 bond.

Casson Davis, 20, of Trumann, with theft of a vehicle greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and driving on a suspended license; $35,000 bond.

Brandon Moore, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $1,000 cash-only bond set by a circuit judge.

Eric Wheeler, 32, of Jonesboro, with two counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member; $10,000 bond.

Edward Atnip, 29, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.

Timothy Childers, 43, of Monette, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.

Larry Childs, 38, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.

Africa Anderson, 25, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving; $3,500 bond.