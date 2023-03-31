JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested five people Wednesday night following a search of a residence in the 4200 block of Lochmoor Circle, according to a police report.

Reddi Parker, 42, a resident of the house, is being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.