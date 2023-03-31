JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested five people Wednesday night following a search of a residence in the 4200 block of Lochmoor Circle, according to a police report.
Reddi Parker, 42, a resident of the house, is being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also arrested on drug charges were Abagail Weaver, 19, of the 200 block of Hickory Street; Colton Bushong, 30, of the 200 block of Royale Drive; Chelsea Mitchell, 24, of the Lochmoor Circle residence; and Leslie Mitchell, 44, of the Lochmoor Circle residence.
During a search of the residence, police found a AR-10 .380-caliber rifle valued at $900, a .410 shotgun valued at $300 and a Thompson muzzleloader .50-caliber rifle. Also seized were ammunition, a meth snorter, 15.4 grams of meth, 40 Xanax bars and 15.6 grams of marijuana.
The residence is the same place where Parker’s wife, Emma Parker, 40, was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head on June 13, 2021.
The Parkers and friends had been out drinking that night to celebrate Reddi Parker’s birthday. An argument ensued and a single gunshot was fired in the Parkers’ bedroom.
An extensive investigation was conducted with more than a half-dozen witnesses interviewed. The gun used in the shooting, and Emma Parker’s cell phone were sent to the State Crime Lab.
Following the investigation, the death was ruled a suicide.
