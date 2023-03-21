JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with seven felonies.
Larry Edward Farmer, 58, of the 700 block of Warner Avenue, was arrested Wednesday following the execution of a search warrant at his residence.
According to a probable cause affidavit, agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force forced their way into the residence.
Once inside, agents found six handguns and rifles, ammunition, $1,712.50 in cash, 31 doses of opium, 39 doses of fentanyl, six hydrocodone pills and 58 grams of marijuana.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Farmer with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of firearms, possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver, possession or a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
When Farmer appeared in court on Monday, Fowler left his bond at $200,000, which was the temporary bond set by Judge David Boling.
Farmer’s next court date is April 28 at the the Craighead County Courthouse.
