JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge three men with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms in separate cases.
Melvin McNeal, 41, of Jonesboro, was arrested Tuesday after officers with the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force and Jonesboro Police’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a probation search of NcNeal’s residence in the 500 block of Joy Lane.
During the search officers found about 12 pounds of THC edibles, 1.8 pounds of marijuana, 62 ecstasy pills, 33 Alprazolam pills and 3.9 grams of meth. Under a couch cushion was a loaded .45-caliber Kimber pistol.
McNeal is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500 and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Boling set McNeal’s bond at $250,000.
In the second case, John Lucas Martin, 22, of Jonesborough, Tenn., was arrested Tuesday by Lake City police following a traffic stop.
A search of Martin’s vehicle yielded a half-ounce of marijuana, less than 2 grams of meth, a marijuana pipe and a loaded firearm in the center console.
Martin is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boling set his bond at $50,000.
In the third case, Kenneth Gibson, 35, of Jonesboro, was arrested Monday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Fox Meadow Lane and Stadium Boulevard.
Police smelled the odor of marijuana and searched Gibson, finding a plastic bag containing blue pills, which he said were “X.” Under the driver’s seat of the vehicle police found a loaded 9 mm Taurus handgun.
Gibson is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana.
Boling set Gibson’s bond at $50,000.
