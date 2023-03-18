JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge an Alicia man with three felonies.
Michael McKee, 39, is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; released on a $100,000 bond.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Demario McFadden, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $150,000 bond.
Laranda Ruiz, 31, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $45,000 bond.
Antonio Letner, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine; released on a $45,000 bond.
Keith Peel, 51, of Wynne, with felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Zachary Thompson, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, misdemeanor possession of drug possession and illegal tint: $35,000 bond.
Jason Johansen, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation; $35,000 bond.
