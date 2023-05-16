JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler set a $100,000 bond for a Jonesboro woman after he found probable cause Monday to charge her with numerous drug counts.
Melody A. Johnson, 53, of the 1300 block of Holly Street, was arrested Saturday afternoon after Jonesboro police officer Michael Starnes saw Johnson get out of a vehicle at her residence and found her to be in possession of several drugs.
Starnes knew that Johnson had a search waiver on file before searching her home.
Police found 2.1 grams of methamphetamine, 3.1 grams of crack cocaine, 20 Alprazolam pills, seven hydrocodone pills several used meth/crack cocaine pipes and digital scales with meth/cocaine residue on it, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Johnson is charged with two counts of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson’s next court date is June 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
She was released on bail at 3:14 p.m. Monday.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Brandy Coursey, 36, of Harrisburg, with possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver and hazardous driving; $50,000 bond.
Eric George, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Melissa Morries, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor probation violation; $7,500 total bonds.
Carlos Macias, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor fleeing and failure to appear; $7,000 total bonds.
Christopher Armstrong, 41, of Jonesboro, with failure to register or comply with sex offender regulations/living near a daycare; $15,000 bond.
John Naylor, 51, of Springfield, Va., with failure to register or comply with sex offender regulations; $15,000 bond.
Devan Jones, 27, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Willie Lee Williams, 37, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $75,000 bond.
Antioine Hopkins, 43, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $45,000 bond.
