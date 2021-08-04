JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler on Wednesday found probable cause to charge two men with simultaneous possession drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 gram but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Tucker, 20, of Harrisburg, was also charged with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver. Dylan Combs, 24, also of Harrisburg, was also charged with several traffic violations.
Fowler set a $150,000 bond for both men.
In other actions, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Devin Reel, 26, of Turrell, with committing a terroristic act; $100,000 bond.
Edward Thurman, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $5,000 bond.
Colton Davis, 33, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and resisting arrest; $3,500 bond.
Johnny Turner, 55, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and resisting arrest; $15,000 bond.
Taylor Sander, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and no liability insurance; $3,500 bond.
Veronica Miller, 37, of Cherokee, Ala., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Laneshia Williams, 36, of Jonesboro, with first-degree forgery and theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $35,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.