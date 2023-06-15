JONESBORO — Youth string students have a chance to audition with The Delta Symphony Orchestra (DSO) as it begins its inaugural sessions of the Delta Symphony Orchestra Summer String Camp and the Delta Youth Symphony Orchestra (DYSO), according to Delta Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Catherine Norvell.
“Northeast Arkansas schools have very few youth string classes past the sixth grade,” Norvell stated on Monday. “We created these camps to help bridge the gap through junior high and high school, so students are ready to pursue music into their college careers as well,” she said.
DYSO Music Director Robert Johnson said on Wednesday that, with both of these programs, the DSO hopes to get more young people involved with music, which will enrich not only their lives but also enrich Northeast Arkansas.
“The goal of the string camp is to offer a fun summer activity for young musicians who love to play music on string instruments, or maybe would like to just try it out,” Johnson said.
This camp will focus on all levels of playing from beginners to advanced, he explained.
“We will be offering small group classes which will be taught by some of our own DSO members, as well as a large ensemble class each day of this week-long camp with a recital on the final day for all family and friends of our participants,” he continued.
According to a DSO press release, the Delta Symphony Orchestra Summer String Camp is a week-long day camp, open to string students ages 8-15, who play violin, viola, cello, double bass, harp and piano.
The camp will be held July 10-14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
There is a $60 register fee, however tuition waivers may be considered for those in financial need.
Deadline to apply for the camp is July 6 and space is limited.
The other new youth program is the Delta Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Johnson said the goal of the DYSO is to provide a meaningful orchestral experience for youth ages 12-18 who play violin, viola, cello, double bass, piano or harp, which he said they cannot get at the junior high or high school level here in Northeast Arkansas.
“It will be a string orchestra for now, but within the next five years, we hope to add young wind and percussion players to make a full youth orchestra to parallel the Delta Symphony Orchestra,” he said.
“This program is starting because there is a major need in Northeast Arkansas for more string music education,” Johnson stated.
“The Jonesboro and Nettleton School Districts currently offer string education up to the 6th grade,” he said. “After that, there is nothing for those students for them to continue playing in an ensemble setting.”
“We wanted to help bridge the gap for these string players to give them more opportunities to play music throughout their younger years and hopefully continue to keep doing music into adulthood,” he explained.
According to the press release, the DYSO will be launched this fall with auditions for the 2023-2024 school year to be held on Aug. 27.
The first year of the program will open to string students who have at least one year of instruction on their instrument through either their school music program or private music lessons.
DYSO students must also have access to their instrument in order to participate.
During the school year, the DYSO will meet two times a month and will present two performances in the fall and spring for their family and friends.
Although there is no cost to audition, tuition is $150 for the full school year, however tuition waivers will be considered on a need basis for this program as well.
Online applications must be submitted by Aug. 20.
