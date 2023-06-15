JONESBORO — Youth string students have a chance to audition with The Delta Symphony Orchestra (DSO) as it begins its inaugural sessions of the Delta Symphony Orchestra Summer String Camp and the Delta Youth Symphony Orchestra (DYSO), according to Delta Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Catherine Norvell.

“Northeast Arkansas schools have very few youth string classes past the sixth grade,” Norvell stated on Monday. “We created these camps to help bridge the gap through junior high and high school, so students are ready to pursue music into their college careers as well,” she said.