JONESBORO — Commander Chad Henson took over the reins of the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force in October 2021.
Since then, his focus has been getting illegal drugs off the streets and locking up drug dealers.
From January 2022 through January 2023, the DTF has seized more than $15 million worth of drugs in the six-county region it patrols and arrested 1,989 people on drug charges, according to information released by the DTF on Thursday.
The breakdown of drugs seized in 2022 and January of 2023 is as follows:
(453.5 grams equals 1 pound; 28.3 grams equal 1 ounce)
Cocaine (crack): 338.92 grams
Cocaine (powder): 9,766.71 grams
LSD/Ecstasy: 4,606 grams
Heroin: 1,219.47 grams
Fentanyl: 1,493 grams
Marijuana: 131,368.03 grams
Marijuana plants: 108
Marijuana-hydroponic: 0
Marijuana-edible: 5,054.68 grams
Methamphetamine/Ice: 110,593.72 grams
Prescription-pharmaceutical pills: 2,351.25 grams
Opioids: 1,840.5 grams
Others (mushrooms, Naloxone Strips, Ketamine, liquid and powder codeine and opium): 454.23 grams
Vape pens: 56
Kratom: 5,982 grams
Counterfeit pills: 55.4 grams
The DTF also confiscated 400 firearms and 26 vehicles throughout the period, information shows.
Henson said he has worked to increase funding for the DTF, including applying for a $340,000 grant from the state as part of its settlement with opioid manufacturers that states filed against the manufacturers.
The Craighead County Quorum Court must approve the allotment of the funds at its Feb. 13 and Feb. 27 meetings, Henson said.
Henson began the job after being elected by the DTF’s board of directors in September 2021.
An assistant prosecuting attorney, Corey Seats, had filled the commander’s position until early 2021 when the DTF found out a law enforcement officer was supposed to be the commander. Lt. Tim Doyle of the Jonesboro Police Department was temporarily named the commander until Henson was appointed.
Henson’s background includes a stint as a federal air marshal after 9/11 when he was stationed at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.
From 2004-06 Henson served as a member of the U.N. Peacekeeping force in Kosovo. Henson worked as a patrolman and detective at both the Blytheville and Jonesboro police departments.
He was Trumann’s police chief for eight years, stepping down in 2020.
The DTF has a staff of about 40 officers, Henson said, and as commander he coordinates with county sheriffs and police chiefs in the six-county 2nd Judicial District – Clay, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Greene and Crittenden counties.
