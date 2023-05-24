JONESBORO — A Dumpster fire that also caused some external damage to a local business is being investigated as arson.
Police and firefighters responded to the Burlington store at 1525 S. Caraway Road around 10 p.m. Monday.
Police said store surveillance video captured images of some people who had climbed into the trash receptacle. A couple of minutes after a store manager and another employee threw a box into the trash, video showed a car pull up. The brightness of the headlights made it difficult to get a clear description of the Dumpster divers, JPD officer Timothy Ray Neal said in a report.
However, a truck driver from Florida had been sleeping nearby.
Neal said the driver described the vehicle as a white Chevrolet Impala, possibly a 2002 model, and it appeared the two women were living in it.
The truck driver said the driver “was a chubby female with blonde hair.” Neal said the driver couldn’t provide a clothing description for that woman, but said her companion, a slim blonde, was wearing a pink tank top. He said the women carried several items from the trash.
“Shortly after they left the scene, he saw smoke coming from the dumpster,” Neal said of the truck driver.
The city’s fire marshal is investigating. Damage was estimated at $1,500.
Police also investigated several vehicle break-ins in recent days.
One victim actually got some of the property stolen from her vehicle back. The woman, who lives in the 1200 block of Sandino Drive, told police someone contacted her Monday night that her belongings had been found in a ditch in the 900 block of Scott Street. Still missing were a checkbook and $3,000 cash.
Among other break-ins:
3500 block of Fairview Drive – theft of a 9 mm Glock handgun from a vehicle.
2200 block of Denver Drive – theft of about $2,000 in tools from a construction trailer.
2500 block of Nancy Sue Place – theft of a wallet from an SUV.
3400 block of Brody Ross Lane – theft of about $2,300 in tools from a truck’s toolbox.
1500 block of Garland Drive – theft of a .45 caliber pistol from a vehicle.
5300 block of South Caraway Road – theft of an air compressor and other items from a pickup.
theft of a food trailer from the intersection of Cedar Heights Drive and Melrose Street.
