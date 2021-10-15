JONESBORO — Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board member Mark Nichols defended his handing out a DVD after the board of directors meeting on Monday night.
The DVD, “In His Image,” promotes Christian conversion for those who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and questioning.
“I did that in my personal capacity, I was sharing my convictions,” Nichols said Thursday. “It was not me as a board member, but personal.”
Nichols tried to hand out the DVD to members of the LGBTQ community who attended the meeting, which was a standing-room only crowd. The meeting had about 20 people who spoke for and against a Gay Pride month display in June that included books for children about gays and transgender children.
Nichols said he gave out about a dozen of the DVDs and said other people were also handing them out.
“I wasn’t the only one,” Nichols said.
He said people were passionate on both sides of the issue.
Nichols made three motions during the meeting to move three books from the children’s section of the library to the adults section. The motions died after they didn’t receive a second from other board members.
He said, although he disagrees with Library Director David Eckert over the books, he thinks Eckert is doing a good job.
“I think David does an excellent job of running the library,” Nichols said. “I’ve never had a problem with David. We just disagree on this issue.”
Chenoa Summers, a frequent critic of Nichols, posted on Facebook:
“Mark Nichols walked up to me and Steven last night after the board meeting and said something along the lines of ‘I’m assuming you are married’ and tried to offer us this DVD. He didn’t even at least say ‘good game noob’ or anything. And he didn’t apologize for the things he said; he basically apologized for me being offended. He proselytized after the meeting. I just can’t even talk with him anymore.”
About “In His Image,” The American Family Association wrote, “For years, AFA has watched the momentum of LGBT affirming ‘churches’ continue to grow with little or no push back from Bible-believing pastors and churches. Now more than ever, true followers of Christ must be ready to engage culture with truth and compassion by offering the gospel to those who are sexually broken.”
Nichols was appointed to the board about a year and a half ago by Craighead County Judge Marvin Day. Nichols said he only met the other board members in August because during the COVID-19 pandemic the board met via Zoom.
Day said his week has been saturated by the library issue.
“We will get back together,” he said. “We’ve had a divided country before.”
