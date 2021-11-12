JONESBORO — Jonesboro’s industrial production has grown so much, many companies have to go as far away as Olive Branch, Miss., to lease storage and distribution space, Josh Brown a principal with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate, said Friday.
The company announced HB Industrial’s purchasing entity, Real Estate for E-Commerce, LLC, has acquired 187.39 acres to develop Northeast Arkansas’ first logistics, warehousing and digital fulfillment park.
County real estate records show Real Estate for E-Commerce LLC paid Carol and Chris Ward $1,742,727 for the property.
The land is along Interstate 555, just east of the new Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex on Moore Road.
E-Commerce Park will have global accessibility as it’s located within one day’s drive of 70 percent of all major U.S. markets, Brown said. The park also sits within one hour’s drive of Memphis, the nation’s primary distribution hub, and the largest steel producing district in America, Greg Haag, HB Industrial principal, said in a news release.
“This is a project that has been many months in the making, with design input from some of the very best in the country,” Haag said. “We are looking forward to making some exciting announcements in the very near future.”
Brown said the park will provide up to 3 million square feet of logistics, warehouse and manufacturing space, helping Jonesboro strengthen its industrial backbone and remain relevant for generations to come. He told The Sun he had no doubt his company can fill the space.
“We’ve met with every single stakeholder in the last year,” Brown explained. “All of the plant managers from all of the industries. We’ve met with Mark Young (president of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce) … We’ve visited projects in a lot of other markets, and it’s just a big, big undertaking.”
Michael Holland, president and CEO of S&H Systems, said there is a real need for Class A warehouse and distribution space in Jonesboro.
“If this need is not soon met, it will continue to force Jonesboro industries to seek this space outside of the market,” Holland said in the news release. “Ultimately, if someone does not meet this need, it will weaken the industrial base in Northeast Arkansas.”
Brown said e-commerce is more complex than the simple act of storing products.
“E-commerce is, these companies have to store their product and distribute their products straight from these buildings to a consumer,” Brown explained. He said e-commerce buildings are similar to Amazon customer fulfillment centers.
“The readers of The Jonesboro Sun, when this project is fully developed, will be getting their products a lot faster when they order from their phone than they do today,” Brown predicted. “Regardless of what that’s from. Whether it’s from Amazon or Etsy or whoever they’re buying their products from, they will be getting them faster when this project is fully developed.”
E-commerce is one of the factors in the current supply chain issues, Brown said. E-commerce had grown by about 3 percent annually since 2010.
“Until COVID. And then, during COVID in 2020, that number grew to 30 percent,” he said. “That is such an important statistic. The number of people who were ordering things from their homes increased so fast that the system couldn’t keep up with it. And that’s why this kind of space is in such high demand.
“When that number grows from 3 percent to 30 percent in a year, there’s not enough trucks. There’s not enough buildings. There’s not enough delivery drivers. There’s not enough anything to be able to keep up with that kind of growth.”
In addition to the land Haag-Brown bought last week, Brown said the company is marketing abut 300 additional acres between the e-commerce site and Nestle Road on behalf of the owners.
