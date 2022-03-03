JONESBORO — The rise of e-commerce has resulted in the need for a $29 million project for FedEx Ground in Jonesboro.
Gray Construction of Jonesboro was issued a permit for the 46-acre project at 2410 Great Dane Drive, near Nestle, just off of Highland Drive, on Jan. 26.
Allie Addoms, a communications specialist for FedEx Ground, said the company has entered into a lease agreement for what will be a 318,000-square-foot distribution center, which is expected to be operational late this year.
“The new facility will employ a mix of full and part-time team members,” Addoms said in a statement to The Sun. “The company also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions. Addoms could not provide information on the number of people who would work there.
“The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees,” Addoms said.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported Feb. 18 that total e-commerce sales for 2021 were estimated at $870.8 billion, an increase of 14.2 percent from 2020. The government estimated e-commerce accounted for about 13.2 percent of total retail sales last year.
Locally, Craighead County sales tax collections in the category of “electronic shopping and mail-order houses” accounted for just under 6 percent, according to data from a February report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. That February report reflects retail sales made in December. The growth in the share of sales had consistently grown since 2018, when 1.6 percent of sales tax collections came from that category.
Addoms said the new distribution center will help FedExGround optimize the company’s network to meet the growing demand.
