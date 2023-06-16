JONESBORO — Calls to E911 dispatch were up sharply in May over the May 2022 numbers, while reports of crimes dropped during the same time period, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
E911 had 14,252 total calls in May, compared with 13,022 in 2022. Emergency calls totaled 6,750, compared with 5,553 in May 2022, and 7,502 non-emergency calls were reported, compared with 7,469.
Among the other statistics:
Crimes against persons numbered 42 for May, compared with 52 last year. Crimes against property totaled 426 as opposed to 462 in 2022. Crimes of proactive policing were 325, compared with 331 in 2022, while other crimes were 461, compared with 532 in 2022.
The Criminal Investigation Division showed a large increase in cases assigned and cases closed. Assigned cases rose to 191, up from 146 in 2022, while cases closed leaped to 258 from the 167 the year before.
Evidence items seized/stored rose slightly to 758, up from 724. Evidence items destroyed increase by more than five times in 2022, 1,253 vs. 247.
Internet Crimes Against Children rose sharply to 26, as opposed to seven in 2022. Digital evidence examinations increased to 31 from 25, while search warrants served almost doubled to 17 from 9.
Total arrests dropped to 538 from 557 in 2022, with misdemeanor arrests dipping to 378 from 404. Felony arrests rose to 160 from 153.
In traffic enforcement, accidents dropped to 269 from 283. Traffic stops increased to 2,202 from 1,577 in 2022. Tickets rose to 343 from 293 and driving while intoxicated dropped significantly to 15 from 27.
In court services, active probationers were down to 902 from 944 in 2022. Probationers added dropped to 134 from 151. Completed programs held steady at 84 compared with 85 in 2022. Probation revocations dropped to 62 from 76. Fees collected remained steady at $26,360 compared with $26,471.
In recruiting/retention, 28 applications were received compared with eight in May 2022. There were six new hires, as opposed to none in 2022. Two officers resigned compared with three. None retired this may, compared with one last year.
Internal affairs recorded five opened investigations, compared with four last year. Five were closed with four closed last year. Three were sustained in both months.
The Real Time Crime Center recorded 598 total cameras, up from 408. There were 126 camera references, up from 85.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.