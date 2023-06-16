JONESBORO — Calls to E911 dispatch were up sharply in May over the May 2022 numbers, while reports of crimes dropped during the same time period, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

E911 had 14,252 total calls in May, compared with 13,022 in 2022. Emergency calls totaled 6,750, compared with 5,553 in May 2022, and 7,502 non-emergency calls were reported, compared with 7,469.