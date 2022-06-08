JONESBORO — A private club gained approval on Tuesday to relocate within the Jonesboro city limits.
The city council voted 11-0 to allow the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3354 to transfer its alcohol permit location from 2912 Gilmore Drive to 1700 S. Caraway Road, which is the former location of Sully’s.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires city council approval of applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
An ordinance proposed by the Jonesboro Economic Development Corp. to rezone 237.4 acres on the east side of Nestle Road, north of Deer Lake Road, from R-1 single family residential to I-2 general industrial also received final approval.
In other business, the council, without discussion heard the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would make changes to ward boundaries ahead of the November general election. Cities are required to adjust their ward boundaries after each official census count. Each ward is supposed to contain roughly the same population. The council decided last year to use GIS computer software and services provided by EFS Geotechnologies to establish the new borders.
According to information gathered by that company, Wards 1, 2 and 3 have lost some population since the 2010 census, The other three have gained, particularly Ward 5 in the northeastern section of the city.
Boundary lines for three of the wards will change as a result of the population shift.
The part of the current Ward 6 west of Airport Road, north of Aggie Road to Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard was moved into Ward 3.
Part of Ward 3 that included the Sylvan Hill Drive and Scott Street area was placed in Ward 2.
Each ward has two members on the city council. This year, for the first time in modern history, candidates for Position 1 in each ward will be elected only by voters living within the boundaries of their wards. Previously all 12 council members were elected citywide.
No current council members were affected by the boundary changes.
In other business, the council heard the first of three required readings of proposed ordinances that would allow the Advertising and Promotion Commission and Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Commission to take proposed legislation directly to the full council.
The council heard the first reading and waived the second reading of a proposal to abandon a portion of the right of way along Jaybee Drive in the Clearview Estates subdivision, as requested by Pruett Properties. Council member John Street said Pruett Properties owns the land surrounding the parcel in question.
An ordinance proposed by Gary and Stacy Gestring to rezone 0.45 acres at the corner of Kitchen Street and Gant Avenue from R-2 residential multifamily to PD-RM multifamily planned development to allow for seven housing units also cleared a second reading.
Resolutions to condemn three properties that were deemed unsafe for human habitation were approved.
However, city officials stressed that the property owners were making progress toward curing the problems.
