PARAGOULD — The East Arkansas Planning & Development District (EAPDD) has announced over a half million dollars in investments made into east Arkansas communities through the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
Director of the East Arkansas Planning & Development District Jeff Morris said on Monday that the EAPDD team has already secured $581,500 in development grants this year.
The EAPDD team reported $281,500 for the City of Paragould to fund renovations and an expansion for Mission Outreach.
“The renovations to Mission Outreach will allow them to reach more of the homeless and folks in need there,” Morris said.
“But the larger grant was a $300,000 grant that will go to the town of Etowah to fund renovations to their wastewater treatment facility,” Morris said, adding that their sewer system was in terrible condition. He said the town really needed some assistance, so the EAPDD had filed for a CDBG Grant for them, as well.
“There is still some grant signing and other things that have to be done but we hope to be able to start construction by this time next year or maybe even a little before,” he said.
“The Community Development Block Grant program has been funded by the federal government since the ’70s,” Morris said.
According to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission website, Congress created the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program in 1974 to benefit low- and moderate-income persons, prevent and eliminate conditions of slum or blight, and address other urgent community development needs.
The AEDC has administered the State CDBG program since 1983, when Housing and Urban Development (HUD) moved the administration of the funds to the states. In Arkansas, the CDBG program is also known as the Arkansas Community and Economic Development Program (ACEDP).
Morris also said that the EAPDD is a non-profit, regional planning and development agency that serves a 12-county area in eastern Arkansas, noting that there are seven districts in the state.
Eligible applicants include cities and counties with a population of under 50,000 with a low- to moderate-income (LMI) population of at least 51 percent, or for projects that benefit a targeted eligible clientele, according to the AEDC website.
“Large communities, like Little Rock and Jonesboro, get their own funding and are not eligible for funds from this program,” Morris noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.