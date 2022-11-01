JONESBORO — After a week of early voting, numbers are up 21.94 percent from the sixth day of early voting in the 2018 General Election, according to daily totals released by the Craighead County Election Commission.

An email from Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack shows that votes have consistently been higher in comparison between the two elections with 5,003 votes as of the sixth day of early voting in 2018 and 6,409 votes at the same point in 2022.