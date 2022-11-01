JONESBORO — After a week of early voting, numbers are up 21.94 percent from the sixth day of early voting in the 2018 General Election, according to daily totals released by the Craighead County Election Commission.
An email from Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack shows that votes have consistently been higher in comparison between the two elections with 5,003 votes as of the sixth day of early voting in 2018 and 6,409 votes at the same point in 2022.
That is already 1,406 more votes cast in 2022 compared to the 2018 election.
The numbers for Saturday included 430 ballots cast in Jonesboro and 34 ballots cast in Lake City, for a total of 464 that day, which took the running totals (since Monday, Oct. 24) to 5,686 ballots cast in Jonesboro and 723 ballots cast in Lake City.
Early voting will continue through Monday and votes can be cast early at the Craighead County Election Annex at 315 W. Jefferson Ave. in Jonesboro or at the Lake City Eastern Annex at 113 Cobean in Lake City.
Early voting is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. On Nov. 8, Craighead County voters can cast their ballot at any poll location from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
