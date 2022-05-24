More than 10 percent of registered voters in Craighead County cast their ballots during the early voting period, according to figures released by Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack.
A total of 5,972 voted at the Jonesboro early voting site, while 732 cast ballots in Lake City. The 6,704 total early voters make up nearly 12 percent of the registered voters for the county.
County Clerk Lesli Penny said there are 56,922 eligible voters in the county, and many took advantage of early voting on Monday.
“We had a great turnout the last day,” Penny said, noting the last-day figures drove the 2022 numbers up above early voting totals four years ago.
On Monday, 1,158 cast ballots on the last day of early voting, 1,040 in Jonesboro and 118 in Lake City.
Things continued to go smooth on Tuesday, according to Clack and Penny.
Clack said there is sometimes a little bit of a rough start as people get their bearings at the 15 polling sites that are manned on election days.
“We only do this every couple years,” she said.
“Things are going pretty well,” she added early Tuesday afternoon. “My pollworkers are the best.”
Penny agreed saying that the biggest challenge in a primary is hoping people have done their due diligence and know which ballot to request so that they get to vote on what matters to them the most.
“It’s all running smooth,” she said.
She noted that with early voting numbers being up, they were hopeful for good numbers at the end of the day Tuesday, as well.
“Numbers picked up for early voting, so we are hoping election day will bear the same,” Penny said.
Because the polls were not closed by press time, election results are not included in today’s edition of The Sun. Results are posted online, and will be included in Thursday’s print edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.