JONESBORO — Early voting for the 2022 party primaries and judicial elections began Monday with few problems, said Jennifer Clack, Craighead County’s election coordinator.
“We are just cooking along.” Clack said late Monday. “It’s been a nice, steading procession,” though the numbers aren’t real high, she said.
By 4:30 p.m., 232 people had cast ballots at the Craighead County Election Annex in Jonesboro, while another 80 had voted at the Lake City Courthouse.
Under state law, early voting is conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Clack said there is one error on the ballot. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jake Bequette’s name is listed as Jack. A sign has been posted to bring attention to the error, Clack said, and she hopes the error will have no impact on the election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.