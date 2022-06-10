JONESBORO — Early voting begins Tuesday for local Republican primary runoffs.
In Craighead County, voters will decide who will be the next county clerk.
Nancy Robbins was the frontrunner in the three-person primary on May 24 with 46 percent of the vote followed by Mary Dawn Marshall, who received 31 percent.
Any person who voted in the Republican or in the non-partisan primary or did not vote in the primary but is registered to vote can cast a ballot in the runoff, said Jennifer Clack, Craighead County election coordinator. Voters who cast ballots in the Democratic primary May 24 cannot vote in the Republican runoff, she said.
Lesli Penny, the current county clerk, was appointed in July 2020 to complete the term of Kade Holliday. She was not eligible to run for the position in this year’s election.
Holliday vacated the position following his arrest on charges that he stole almost $1.6 million in taxpayer funds. He pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud indictment in February, and is awaiting sentencing. In the meantime, Holliday is serving a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to an unrelated theft charge in Craighead County Circuit Court.
The winner between Marshall and Robbins will serve a full four-year term.
In Greene County, voters will decide whether Sheriff Steve Franks will serve a second term or if Paragould police veteran Brad Snyder should take over.
Snyder collected 41.46 percent of the votes in the four-man race, followed by Franks with 36.17 percent.
In a runoff for Poinsett County judge, County Assessor John K. Hutchison has a runoff with J.C. Carter. Hutchison was the frontrunner in May with 35.4 percent of the votes, while Carter picked up 27.2 percent.
The winner of the Republican runoff will face independent Robert Hervey Jr. in the general election.
Current County Judge Randy Mills was appointed to complete the unexpired term of Robert Cantrell in early 2021.
Lawrence County has two runoffs.
With County Judge John Thomason not seeking re-election, runoff voters will choose between Gary Barnhill, the frontrunner on May 24, or Ron Ingram. Two other candidates were eliminated.
For county clerk, voters will choose between Brandi Parker and Michelle Sheets. Parker was the frontrunner in May, and Sheets was tied for second with Paige Howard Cunningham. Sheets won a roll of the dice to qualify for the runoff.
Jackson County Republicans will help select a nominee for state representative in District 39. The newly redrawn district also includes part of Independence and White counties.
Independence County Judge Robert Griffin was the frontrunner in May with 39.66 perent of the vote, followed by Jackson County Justice of the Peace Wayne Long with 32 percent. Incumbent Rep. Craig Christianson finished last in the three-man race.
The winner will face Libertarian Clayton Hall in the general election.
Early voting will be conducted each day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday and also on June 20 in advance of the June 21 runoff. There will be no voting on Saturday.
