JONESBORO — Early voting ended Monday with numbers in Craighead County remaining strong on the eve of election day.
Craighead County voters can cast their ballot at any poll location throughout the day today from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said on Monday that she believes early voting has been a huge success between the excitement over the Governor’s race and local elections.
“Yeah, I think a couple of issues and the excitement over the Governor’s race brought a lot of people out. I also think people are getting more invested in our local races, which is wonderful to see,” Clack said.
According to the “turnout by age” chart for this year in Craighead County, the majority of voters have been age 45 and older, with the largest turnout for early voting having been voters between the ages of 65-74 with around 3,400 votes, followed by voters between 55-64 at almost 2,900 votes; voters age 75 and older at around 2,300 votes; voters between the ages of 45-54 at around 2,200 votes; ages 35-44 at around 1,700 votes; ages 25-34 right at 1,000 votes; and 18-24 around 500 votes.
After nearly two weeks of early voting, numbers were up 28.19 percent by Saturday, which was the 12th day of early voting, compared to the 2018 General Election, according to daily totals released by the Craighead County Election Commission.
An email from Clack on Saturday afternoon showed the numbers have continued to rise in comparison between the two elections, with 10,165 votes as of the 12th day of early voting in 2018 and 14,155 votes at the same point in 2022.
The totals are up to 3,990 more votes cast in 2022 compared to the 2018 election and 2,358 more votes than the 11,797 votes recorded on the last day for early voting in 2018.
The numbers for Saturday included 730 ballots cast in Jonesboro and 93 ballots cast in Lake City, for a total of 823 that day, which took the running totals (since Oct. 24) to 12,529 ballots cast in Jonesboro and 1,626 ballots cast in Lake City.
