JONESBORO — Craighead County sheriff’s Deputy Garland Tipton took off his badge Friday as he retired as the Eastern District of Craighead County deputy sheriff, a post he was first elected to in 2010.
Tipton, 63, has spent 30 years as a law enforcement officer, 22 with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, and served as police chief for Caraway and Monette before joining the sheriff’s office, he said Wednesday.
He is being replaced by Deputy Chris Kelems, who was elected in November to be Tipton’s successor.
Tipton said he served as a patrol deputy for one and a half years before becoming the second shift supervisor.
Sheriff Marty Boyd said Wednesday that working with Tipton was a positive experience.
“Me and Garland worked together for numerous year,” he said. “He is well thought of, and it was a pleasure to work with him.”
Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Tipton was a dedicated law enforcement officer.
“He’s one of those guys who went through his law enforcement career without getting into any trouble,” Rolland said. “I can tell you, as a supervisor, I never received a complaint.”
Tipton recalled a couple of memorable situations during his career.
Tipton was injured July 25, 2017, after he responded to a call from his niece that her husband was acting strangely and had locked himself in a shed. After Tipton approached the shed it exploded, causing injuries to Tipton’s forearm and shoulder. The man in the shed, Jamie Lisk, 43, died later that day in a Memphis hospital.
Tipton was knocked backward into the yard.
He permanently lost some hearing in both ears from the explosion, causing him to wear hearing aids. He said half of an eyebrow was blown off of his face. Other law enforcement officers at the scene found the partial eyebrow and later returned it to him, with some good humored ribbing.
In another case, in June 2017, authorities say a man running naked down Arkansas 18 – because he claimed an aggressive, overweight Latino woman was chasing him – was likely hallucinating while under the influence of bath salts, according to an article in The Sun.
After his arrest on suspicion of disorderly conduct by exposing himself in a public place, 26-year-old Jeffery Pittman, of Black Oak, told authorities “it was hard to explain” but some “fat ... chick was after him.”
“He swam that whole St. Francis River,” Tipton said. “They think he was maybe on bath salts, but we are not for sure. He was on something. He is not mental. He was just on some kind of drugs.”
Tipton said when he approached Pittman he immediately placed his hands behind his back, but he did not search the suspect before placing him into custody.
“Ah, no. No,” Tipton said.
He said he was inspired to become a law enforcement officer after an encounter with Eastern District Deputy Bill Hooks when he was 16. Tipton got into some minor trouble and told Hooks he would pay whatever fine, just don’t take him home to his parents, which is exactly what Hooks did.
“When I retired I wanted to be known to have been fair and honest,” he said. “When you finally get a chance to help somebody, that makes all of the difference.”
Tipton’s wife died on Nov. 21 after a lengthy illness. He said part of the reason he didn’t seek re-election was so that he could take care of her.
Rolland said, “I know Garland personally. He was looking forward to retirement to spend time with his wife.”
Tipton said he has survived an explosion, a wreck and didn’t want to wait around to be shot.
In his retirement, Tipton said he is considering becoming a reserve officer for the Caraway Police Department, where he started. He said his old call number – 514 – is awaiting him at the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.