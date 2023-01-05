JONESBORO — Craighead County sheriff’s Deputy Garland Tipton took off his badge Friday as he retired as the Eastern District of Craighead County deputy sheriff, a post he was first elected to in 2010.

Tipton, 63, has spent 30 years as a law enforcement officer, 22 with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, and served as police chief for Caraway and Monette before joining the sheriff’s office, he said Wednesday.

