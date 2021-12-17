JONESBORO — Annie Camp Junior High School EAST program students have a big goal this Christmas season – they want to feed the community.
Decorations are going up in the cafeteria as students prepare to feed the community for Christmas at Annie Camp’s EAST Feast.
EAST Feast will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Annie Camp Junior High School cafeteria at 1814 West Nettleton Avenue in Jonesboro.
Lorenzo Balderas, EAST teacher at Annie Camp, said the meal is for anyone in need of a warm meal, from the needy to homeless to the lonely.
“We are not going to turn anyone away,” he said.
It’s the students’ first year for the Christmas meal, Balderas said, but they have been working on the idea for a couple years now. COVID-19 delayed the EAST Feast.
“So this year the students wanted to try again, and everything finally came together,” Balderas said.
The dinner will be a mixture of cultures, with a variety of foods from traditional turkey and dressing to chicken fried rice. Donations were provided by The Parsonage, Lost Pizza Company, and Sai Thai restaurants, as well as from families of students and staff and monetary donations from the community.
“We have received just under $1,000,” Balderas said, “It really came together in the last few weeks after I posted it on our Annie Camp Facebook page.”
Students hope to be able to feed at least 150 to 200 people until the food runs out. They also have prepared care packages for those who need them, with supplies like toothpaste, soap and laundry detergent.
Volunteers include students, staff and others but more volunteers are needed.
Aubrianna Hirsch, a student volunteer, said, “I was excited to volunteer. Me and my mom have had lots of fun already.”
To volunteer, email Balderas at lorenzo.balderas@jonesboroschools.net. He added, “I constantly check my email and we could definitely use some more help.”
“We are excited to do something nice for the community and hope for a good turnout.” he said. “Whatever leftovers we have will be donated to local organizations in need.”
