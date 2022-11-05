221104-JS-east-feast-22-photo-nz

Annie Camp Junior High EAST students and other volunteers serve a hot Christmas Dinner to the community during the first Annie Camp East Feast in 2021 at the school in Jonesboro.

 Submitted photos

JONESBORO — EAST students at Annie Camp Junior High are preparing to feed the community once again for Christmas at the second Annie Camp’s East Feast.

This year’s East Feast will be held on Dec. 22 in the Annie Camp Junior High School cafeteria from 5:30-8:30 p.m.