JONESBORO — EAST students at Annie Camp Junior High are preparing to feed the community once again for Christmas at the second Annie Camp’s East Feast.
This year’s East Feast will be held on Dec. 22 in the Annie Camp Junior High School cafeteria from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Ninth-grader Kara Hale said on Wednesday that unfortunately at last year’s dinner there was a spike in COVID, which limited their numbers, but they were still able to serve about 35 people.
“Because of this we had a lot of leftover food that we then donated to the Salvation Army,” Hale said.
“Even though we didn’t have a big turnout, it was still a great learning experience for all the students that participated,” she continued; although she noted that she was also not able to attend after working so hard on the event, because she too had caught COVID and was quarantined.
“It didn’t go as planned,” she stated.
However, she said that the students got to learn the importance of helping out in their community and giving back to others.
“This year we are expecting a much larger amount of people to attend,” she said, noting that they are hoping to have at least 150 to 200 people.
“We are hoping to have a raffle where we will be auctioning off student made ornaments and donations that local businesses have provided us,” Hale said.
“We will be making posters to put up around town and we are trying to promote the event as much as possible,” she said.
Although they already they have a couple of businesses who are making donations, they are still in need of more donations and sponsors.
Hale pointed out that the meal is a time to serve others, but also a time to come together as a community.
“We welcome anyone and everyone to attend no matter if they are in need or not,” Hale said.
