JONESBORO — EAST educators from more then 270 schools attended the EAST Initiative’s “Let’s Dig In!” EAST Seminar 2022 this week at the Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.
The EAST Seminar is a three-day conference hosted by EAST Initiative that provides professional development through creative opportunities, team building activities and various hands-on experiences, as well as networking opportunities for educators, according to its website.
EAST Initiative Communications Coordinator and Content Creator Bradley Brewer said on Wednesday that EAST Initiative is an educational non-profit based out of Little Rock.
Brewer said that EAST educators across the state are attending three general sessions and over 40 breakout education sessions during the conference.
In fact, he said the organization facilitates the EAST programs at Nettleton, Jonesboro and Valley View schools as well as many others.
“We have over 270 schools in attendance this year,” he said, noting that the schools in attendance were primarily from Arkansas.
However, he said that they do serve a four-state region which includes Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Pennsylvania.
There were a variety of interactive sessions, ranging from round tables and brainstorming sessions to question and answer sessions with subject matter experts.
Brewer said that all EAST facilitators within the state are required to attend the conference, which does provide them with professional development credits as well.
EAST Initiative President and CEO Matt Dozier said on Wednesday that though the event is geared towards their educators it was open to everyone.
He said the seminar offers an opportunity for people who have been coming to the event for decades to share their experiences with other professionals, and perhaps learn something new.
“We hope they are charged up when they are done,” Dozier stated, “After all, school starts in 18 days.”
According to the EAST Initiative’s website, EAST provides an environment that fosters relevant, individualized life-changing experiences through service and technology.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver was also in attendance on Wednesday as he spoke to the educators during the opening session.
The closing session of the seminar will be today at noon.
