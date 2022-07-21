220722-JS-east-initiative-photo-nz

Katie Dillion (right), Brookland High School EAST facilitator, speaks with Micheal Alexander, Arkansas State University coordinator for A-State Innovate, and Alan Keith, strategic advisor for A-State Innovate, about the A-State Innovate program during the EAST Initiative’s “Let’s Dig In!” EAST Seminar on Wednesday morning at the Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — EAST educators from more then 270 schools attended the EAST Initiative’s “Let’s Dig In!” EAST Seminar 2022 this week at the Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.

The EAST Seminar is a three-day conference hosted by EAST Initiative that provides professional development through creative opportunities, team building activities and various hands-on experiences, as well as networking opportunities for educators, according to its website.