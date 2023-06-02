230602-JS-crosswalk-photo-nz

International Studies Magnet School EAST students Sloan Holland, Chloe Stegall and Graden Altom put finishing touches on the the school’s new 3D crosswalk located on Rains Street behind the school in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — International Studies Magnet School EAST students had the opportunity to be proactive with the help of Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and the City of Jonesboro Street Department as they designed and painted a new 3D crosswalk located on Rains Street behind their school in Jonesboro.

Carman Owens, International Studies EAST facilitator, said on Thursday that the school had been experiencing a lot of problems with traffic both behind and in front of the school.