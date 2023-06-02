JONESBORO — International Studies Magnet School EAST students had the opportunity to be proactive with the help of Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and the City of Jonesboro Street Department as they designed and painted a new 3D crosswalk located on Rains Street behind their school in Jonesboro.
Carman Owens, International Studies EAST facilitator, said on Thursday that the school had been experiencing a lot of problems with traffic both behind and in front of the school.
EAST students who designed and painted the project included: sixth-graders Chloe Stegall and Vanda Schimmer; and fourth-graders Sloan Holland, Graden Altom and Nora Rich.
Although Rains Street is a clearly marked one-way at certain times of the day for student drop-offs and pick ups, drivers just weren’t slowing down or paying attention to the signs, Owens said.
“We saw peoples who would swerve to miss kids because they couldn’t slow down. It was scary,” she stated, noting a few incidents where fellow teachers and students had almost been hit in the crosswalk.
So as part of an EAST project, a group of students brainstormed ideas to fix the problem, came up with designs and presented their problem to the mayor, she said.
“The city has been super awesome. The mayor has been wonderful and very supportive of the project. They have even had the road blocked for us to work and supplied the materials,” Owens stated. “The Jonesboro Street Department even came out to paint the white lines for us and helped with suggestions about paint and sealant for the project.”
“We are excited to see how it works out and what kind of difference it makes,” Owens said noting that they hope to do one more at the front of the school in the fall, as well.
Altom said that they began the project at the beginning of the year by brainstorming the idea after one of their teachers (Sylvia Tansil) almost got hit.
“Drivers were swerving to miss kids, it was crazy,” he said.
Stegall said the group was very excited about how the project had turned out.
“It took quite a while to figure out what we wanted to do, but we worked as one big group,” she said.
