MONETTE — Buffalo Island Central High School senior Chasney Griggry and many other EAST students at BIC have been working with the Buffalo Island Museum over the past several years to create an interactive experience for visitors, however now Griggry has found a way to share the museum virtually with the world.
According to a press release from the Buffalo Island Museum, Buffalo Island Central EAST (Education Accelerated by Service and Technology) students have been working to make positive changes to their community.
With the onset of the pandemic, the Buffalo Island Museum has been closed to the public since March 2020, with the exception of couple months this past fall when it reopened from September to November.
However, Buffalo Island Museum Project Coordinator Diana Sanders said on Monday that it will reopen to the public again this spring, although there is no set date at this time.
“The museum and the community has been helped in so many ways thanks to the EAST program,” Sanders bragged. “It really has been the ultimate treasure.”
She said that with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a quiet period for small museums like theirs, so projects like this are key to keeping the museum alive.
Her daughter-in-law and Buffalo Island Central EAST teacher, Jill Sanders, explained the origins of the project on Monday.
“My EAST students have been working on the project for about four or five years,” she said, noting that the Museum Project Committee had expressed a desire for a resource that the public, as well as local educators, could use to teach younger generations about the local history and culture of Buffalo Island, so the BIC EAST students began by interviewing local residents and making videos to tell their personal stories about the various artifacts in the museum.
“There have been 55 videos made so far on a variety of subjects, including farming, home-life, toys and games, music and hunting,” she said. “Our goal is to continue to add to the museum every year.”
For example, Monette High School graduate and music teacher Pat Qualls donated her family piano to the Buffalo Island Museum and the EAST students interviewed her about the family history of the treasured instrument, as well as her memories and many contributions to music in the community.
“Mrs. Qualls made a huge impact on music in our community,” Jill Sanders said.
Qualls, who was excited to be part of the project, said in an email that now the community as well as teachers and students can take advantage of the information available even if the museum is closed.
“In fact, any person, anywhere with internet connection, will be able to view the Museum’” she said.
Her piano and her interview can be seen on the museum’s new 360 virtual tour.
Qualls also noted that the EAST students presented their interactive virtual tour of the museum at the State Capitol Building for Arkansas Arts Advocacy Day, last October.
“They wowed state legislators and professionals in demonstrating how to fuse art with technology,” she said.
According to the press release, the videos were then used by Griggry, who was a junior when she began the project last year, to create the virtual tour.
“She pieced all the photos and videos together, herself,” Jill Sanders said. “She has done an amazing job.”
Griggry said on Monday that the attention from the project was both exciting and nerve racking, but she is glad to see the museum finally getting the attention it deserves.
She said that she had wanted to visit the museum, but never got the chance due to Covid.
“So, I thought other students haven’t been able to either,” Griggry said. “It would be great to do a virtual tour.”
She said she even learned to use Kuula so that she could edit everything together into the 360 virtual tour, allowing visitors to scan the QR code and learn about the artifact.
To access the 360 tour, go to www.cityofmonette.org, click on “City Information,” “Buffalo Island Museum” and then “Interactive Exhibits.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.