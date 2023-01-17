MONETTE — Buffalo Island Central High School senior Chasney Griggry and many other EAST students at BIC have been working with the Buffalo Island Museum over the past several years to create an interactive experience for visitors, however now Griggry has found a way to share the museum virtually with the world.

According to a press release from the Buffalo Island Museum, Buffalo Island Central EAST (Education Accelerated by Service and Technology) students have been working to make positive changes to their community.