JONESBORO — Close to 50 children, along with their parents, showed up Saturday to collect Easter eggs at the Harold Perrin Miracle League Park.
The event, sponsored by the Jonesboro Police Department’s Fraternal Order of Police, was held at the park on South Caraway Road.
Jonesboro police Lt. Nathan Coleman said the event was started in 2016, but was interrupted from 2020-2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Easter egg hunt focused on children with special needs, which is why the Miracle League Park was chosen as the site for the event.
“Many of the children are familiar with it,” said Coleman, who is president of the Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police. “It’s wheelchair accessible and has fences to keep children from wandering off.”
He said a mother of twins, one of whom is a special-needs child, contacted him to thank the organization for holding the event.
Thousands of plastic Easter eggs were provided with several containing special prize coupons for the children.
More than 70 children signed up for the event, Coleman said, with more than 40 participating.
