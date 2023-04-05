Easter

Keenan Terron, 7, of Monette, finds an Easter egg Saturday at the Miracle League Park hunt. Keenan is the son of Scott and Jennifer Terron.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — Close to 50 children, along with their parents, showed up Saturday to collect Easter eggs at the Harold Perrin Miracle League Park.

The event, sponsored by the Jonesboro Police Department’s Fraternal Order of Police, was held at the park on South Caraway Road.