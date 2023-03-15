JONESBORO — With Easter less than a month away, volunteers are hard at work to provide new Easter clothes for local school children through a project known as “Church Women United Easter Sew-in... Continues.”
Volunteer Roberta Horner said on Tuesday that, after 43 years, the Easter Sew-in is still going strong.
According to Horner, the Easter Sew-in was started by a group of women, who called themselves “Church Women United.”
“The woman were from many of the local churches around Jonesboro and from surrounding areas as far away as Fisher and Weiner,” she recalled
In 1980, these woman and a few men decided to sew Easter dresses for children in need.
Thus the “Church Women United Easter Sew-in” was born.
However, Church Women United disbanded in 2017, so in 2018, she and Nina Hedger, volunteers at the Fisher Street United Methodist Church, decided to pick up the mantle, renaming the project “Church Women United Easter Sew-in... Continues.”
“We have two rooms in the church that area dedicated to the sew-in,” she said. “We have a sewing room and a dress room.”
Each year in January, she said they send notes the local schools asking for nominations for children from pre-k through the sixth grade.
Each school picks out 15 girls and 10 boys, with the exception of the Arkansas Early Learning Center, which generally gets 25 of each, she continued, noting that if a school needs a few more, they can let them know as well.
After the schools submit the names and sizes, then the volunteers fill and deliver the orders for outfits to each of the schools before Easter.
Outfits consist of a pair of jeans, polo shirt, underwear and socks for boys and a dress, panties and hair bow for girls, she said, noting that the Mt. Carmel Church generally donates at least a hundred bows every year.
“We have got all the numbers back,” she said. “We have 177 girls and 132 boys this year.”
Horner also said that sizes 5 to 10 are the most needed for both boys and girls, however other sizes will be accepted as well.
While most of the boys’ clothing is purchased, as are a lot of the dresses, there are still some that are sewn, she said.
“The biggest change over the years is that most of the clothes are now bought and donated, rather then sewing them,” Horner stated.
Although most of the clothing is now purchased, Horner said that they do still provide sewing kits for those who want to sew a dress themselves.
Each kits contains every thing need to sew the dress, from fabric and patterns to buttons and thread.
These kits can be picked up at the Fisher Street United Methodist Church in Jonesboro.
Horner also noted that they except both monetary and clothing donations for the project year round.
For more information about the project, contact Horner at 870-897-7752 or Hedger at 870-926-5696.
Donations can also be mailed to the Fisher Street United Methodist Church, attention: Easter Sew-In at 301 N. Fisher St., Jonesboro, AR 72401.
