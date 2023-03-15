230315-JS-easter-sew-in-photo-nz

Nina Hedger and Roberta Horner, “Church Women United Easter Sew-in... Continues” volunteers, show off some of the dresses that have been sewn or collected on Tuesday at Fisher Street United Methodist Church in Jonesboro. After 43 years, the Easter Sew-in is still providing dress clothes to local school children who need Easter outfits.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — With Easter less than a month away, volunteers are hard at work to provide new Easter clothes for local school children through a project known as “Church Women United Easter Sew-in... Continues.”

Volunteer Roberta Horner said on Tuesday that, after 43 years, the Easter Sew-in is still going strong.