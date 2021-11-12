JONESBORO — David Eckert, director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library since March 2013, submitted his resignation Thursday.
Eckert’s resignation is effective as of Jan. 1, 2022, said Janice Griffin, chairwoman of the library board on Friday.
Eckert letter reads:
“Dear CCJPL Board Members,
“I am resigning as library director to go into effect as of January 1st, 2022. Until recently, I have always enjoyed my employment at this library, and I hope that you feel during my time as director, the library has made a positive impact on the community with the building updates and outreach initiatives that we have enacted over the past several years. To those whom I have known for some time now, I appreciate the support and encouragement that you have always shown to me as well as the library staff. I will help in any way possible to make sure there is a smooth transition in library leadership.
“Thank you very much!!”
Attempts to contact Eckert on Friday were unsuccessful.
The library has been embroiled in controversy since a gay pride display was put up in the children’s library in June. A couple of members of the board criticized books on sex education for children being in the general circulation of the children’s library.
The majority of the library board has been supportive of Eckert, twice voting on Monday night to reject measures that Eckert opposed.
Board members Mark Nichols and newly appointed Kailey Luster wanted the board to decide on sensitive materials additions to the library, instead of the existing policy of letting the library staff do so.
The two also wanted to revise a statement issued by Eckert on Nov. 5 that rejected criticisms about a recent newspaper column Nichols had written.
Those votes were 4-2 rejecting Nichols’ motions.
Eckert’s resignation was “no surprise,” Griffin said. She said she planned to call an emergency board meeting for next week to begin the process of finding a new director.
Griffin said the contentions on the board aren’t “good for the community.”
“David’s done an excellent job,” she said. “He’s smart. Jonesboro’s lost a good librarian.”
She said Eckert is going to be the director of a library in Waterloo, Iowa.
“I’ve known David Eckert a long time. I thank him for his years of service, and I know his passion for the library was clear and obvious,” Mayor Harold Copenhaver said in a statement. “Public service is never easy and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Nichols, in an email, said Friday, “I hope everything goes well for David in his new position.”
In October, former board member Amanda Escue, who resigned from the board in September when she moved out of Craighead County, sued the board for not publicizing a sensitive materials subcommittee meeting. A hearing on the lawsuit was postponed earlier this week as both sides are looking at a settlement.
Also in October, Eckert announced the following books would be moved to the parent/teacher section of the children’s library:
“You Be You! The Kid’s Guide to Gender, Sexuality, and Family” by Jonathan Branfman.
“Where Do Babies Come From? Boys ages 6-8” by Ruth Hummel.
“The Baby Tree” by Sophie Blackall.
“Changing You: A Guide to Body Changes and Sexuality” by Gail Saltz.
“Who Has What? All About Girls’ Bodies and Boys’ Bodies” by Robie H. Harris.
“It’s So Amazing! A Book About Eggs, Sperm, Birth, Babies, and Families” by Robie H. Harris.
“Understanding Gender Dysphoria” by Tammy Gagne.
“What’s in There? All About Before You Were Born” by Robie H. Harris.
“It’s Not the Stork! A Book about Girls, Boys, Babies, Bodies, Families, and Friends” by Robie H. Harris.
“It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex and Sexual Health” by Robie H. Harris.
“Sex is a Funny Word: A Book About Bodies, Feelings, and YOU” by Cory Silverberg.
“Why Boys and Girls are Different” by Carol Greene.
Eckert succeeded Phyllis Burkett as director. He joined the library staff in November 2008 as assistant director.
Under Eckert’s leadership, the library is currently undergoing a major expansion of the children’s library and expanded its outreach program by adding activities and purchasing a bookmobile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.