230303-JS-Trail-project-map

PARAGOULD — Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said that the possibility of a $25 million trail project in the region could literally put Northeast Arkansas on the map.

“In the next 10 years, it will change the way Northeast Arkansas is looked at around the state,” Agee said during his Feb. 23 State of the City address at the Paragould Community Center.

Keith Inman contributed to this report.