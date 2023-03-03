PARAGOULD — Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said that the possibility of a $25 million trail project in the region could literally put Northeast Arkansas on the map.
“In the next 10 years, it will change the way Northeast Arkansas is looked at around the state,” Agee said during his Feb. 23 State of the City address at the Paragould Community Center.
Later that day, Agee and Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon, hosted a meeting to talk with residents about the project.
The cities of Paragould, Jonesboro and Brookland, along with Craighead and Greene counties, are applying for the federal RAISE transportation grant.
The group is combining its efforts in a coalition called Bridge NEA, after Paragould and Jonesboro lost out on the grant project last year. Officials said earlier in February that the trails would seek to link Jonesboro to both Crowley’s Ridge State Park and Lake Frierson, as well as a trail that would connect to the Eight Mile Creek Trail in Paragould.
In addition to the trails, officials said the plan would also help to complete funding for trail projects near Arkansas State University and would include a plan to connect Brookland to both cities. Officials also said the project would provide a public transit connection to Paragould and Jonesboro.
Agee said the project has the support of the Arkansas State Parks system, noting both the Greene County parks and the Eight Mile Creek trail sees visitors from around the region and country.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver has reported that the project could have a $400 million economic impact in the region in the next 20 years, if the group receives the grant.
At the Thursday afternoon meeting, Agee said the project would help with connectivity in the region as well as provide an opportunity for people to get to move, work, live and play.
During a question-and-answer session, there were some questions about concerns over receiving federal funding on the project, whether or not there would be strings attached or if the federal government would require the local government to follow a certain agenda.
Agee told the group that the grant had nothing to do with an agenda, but instead had to do with quality-of-life issues.
McMillon said the Greene County Quorum Court voted 8-3 earlier in the week to support the proposal. He said justices were mostly supportive of the plan, with some of the opposition by justices due to wanting to hear from the public first.
However, he said he believes the meeting Thursday would alleviate those concerns.
There have also been some concerns about each community and the counties losing their own identity by seeking the grant.
McMillon also said each city and county will remain with its own identity and the grant will help with transportation issues in the region.
The proposal is expected to be submitted next week, with a decision on the grant expected by late summer-early fall, officials said.
Keith Inman contributed to this report.
