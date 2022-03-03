Craighead County Collector Wes Eddington has announced his bid for re-election to that office.
Eddington grew up in Jonesboro, attending Blessed Sacrament School and MacArthur Jr. High and graduating from Jonesboro High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and worked for 23 years as an audiological technician and was responsible for accounts payable for Dr. William Eddington’s office.
He is currently a Governor Asa Hutchison appointee to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council and previously served as Governor Mike Huckabee’s appointee to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council.
He has also served as president of a local 501(c) (3) non-profit organization for nearly 20 years.
He is married to Debbie Eddington and has two adult step-children along with six grandchildren and is an active member of Brown’s Chapel Baptist Church.
