ASMSA holds commencement on May 20
The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs held commencement ceremonies May 20.
Area graduates included Lilia Adams of Paragould, Skyla Henry of Walnut Ridge, Madison Arenaz of Piggott, Nick O’Brien of Harrisburg, Madison Ballard and Abigail Finney, both of Pocahontas, Layla Lammers and Drew Pirtle, both of Blytheville, Jiya Patel of Osceola, and Buckley Harrison and Spencer Robinson, both of West Memphis.
Madison Mason of Manila and Sophie Townsend of Corning have been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Townsend also earned President’s List honors for the semester for earning a 4.0 grade point average.
Katherine Starr of Jonesboro graduated from Hiram College in Ohio at the end of the spring 2023 semester.
Keyonce Littleton of Blytheville was named to the Dean’s List of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., for the spring 2023 semester.
The list comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term GPA of 3.00, excluding grades in courses that do not carry credit toward graduation.
Ozarka College recently announced students named to the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester including Meckenzie Vondran of Jonesboro, Gracie Amick of Pocahontas, Nancy Paluck of Poughkeepsie and Kylie Baxter of Smithville.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours, excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum grade point average of 4.0.
