Craighead County Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards announced that she would be resigning from her current position during Monday night’s scheduled Craighead County Quorum Court meeting in Jonesboro.
“It is with a heavy heart that I present my letter of resignation from the position of Craighead County Circuit Clerk. My last day will be Friday, May 6, 2022. I want to thank the people of Craighead County for giving me this opportunity to serve them,” Edwards said in a letter presented to the court, noting that she would assist in any way possible during the transition over the upcoming weeks.
Edwards has been mired in controversy since early last year regarding improper use of county funds and then the termination of a former employee over a COVID-19 policy that did not exist.
Although there are two candidates running for the position, David Vaughn, a sheriff’s investigator, and Andrew Stricklin, a former deputy circuit clerk, the position will still need to be filled for the remainder of the year.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said Monday night that with Edwards resigning, the county would be looking for someone to fill the position of interim circuit clerk as soon as possible.
After Edwards announced her resignation, the court started its regular business with the first reading of an ordinance to set forth a policy on acceptance of any non-municipal domestic sewage treatment system, with emergency clause, which was not yet up for debate.
Next they discussed the appropriation ordinance for an SRT Body Worn Camera grant, Fund 3536, which passed without issue.
Justice of the Peace Richard Rogers did however inquire about the number of cameras that would be purchased.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said that they would be getting 40 new cameras, and the rest of the funds would be used for storage and maintenance.
Last on the agenda was an appropriation ordinance to amend Fund 3537, FY21 Connect and Protect LE Behavioral Health Grant, which also passed without issue.
