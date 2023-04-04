WYNNE — In the aftermath of Friday afternoon’s confirmed EF3 tornado that hit Wynne, residents are mourning the deaths of neighbors and trying to pick up the pieces after the tornado cut through much of the town, destroying several homes and businesses and leaving four dead.

According to a report from the National Weather Service, a supercell had spawned an EF3 tornado that carved a path through Wynne in Cross County around 4:45 p.m.