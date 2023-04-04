WYNNE — In the aftermath of Friday afternoon’s confirmed EF3 tornado that hit Wynne, residents are mourning the deaths of neighbors and trying to pick up the pieces after the tornado cut through much of the town, destroying several homes and businesses and leaving four dead.
According to a report from the National Weather Service, a supercell had spawned an EF3 tornado that carved a path through Wynne in Cross County around 4:45 p.m.
Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs said in a letter posted on Twitter after the storms that the tornado had devastated the community.
“This is a slow process but crews are working as fast as possible to safely clear the roadways and debris to be able to get to the affected areas,” she said, noting that crews had been working throughout the night and had begun operation to rescue trapped individuals, clear streets and secure damaged property.
She also noted some of the shelters and feeding stations locations including Wynne Assembly of God Church, Wynne Baptist Church, the O’Dell McCallum Center and Wynne Junior High School.
Although the junior high building survived, Wynne High School, which was among the buildings that took a direct hit, was not as fortunate as the tornado destroyed the football field and the majority of the high school and administration building.
A donation and volunteer center has been set up 187 Murray Ave., as well as a heavy equipment and physical labor volunteer center at the East Arkansas Community College Technical Center in Wynne.
“We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to offer assistance to the community, we are overwhelmed with the support from the communities across our state and the nation,” Hobbs stated.
Mayor Hobbs was unavailable for comment on Monday, but City of Wynne Human Resources Director Meredith McKnight said they had surveyed the area using a drone. While they did not have exact numbers, she said there was significant damage to many homes and businesses across town.
She also stated that there had been numerous injuries in addition to the four fatalities.
According to a press release from St. Bernards Medical Center on Saturday, St. Bernards CrossRidge had received a total of 28 patients seeking medical assistance with most patients receiving prompt emergency treatment for minor injuries.
It also said that among those, five were transferred to the St. Bernards Medical Center and another three to partnering medical facilities for care. Patients at both St. Bernards facilities remained stable.
Although St. Bernards CrossRidge suffered no damage from the tornado, it had to operate on emergency power until 9 a.m. Saturday morning, according to St. Bernards Communication Manager Mitchell Nail on Saturday.
McKnight also noted that power outages continued to be an issue on Monday, as well.
“Although some of the power has been restored, power is still not completely restored to some of the effected areas,” she said.
According to an Associated Press article, President Joe Biden said in a statement on Saturday that he had declared broad areas of the country major disaster areas, making federal resources and financial aid available for recovery.
“While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses,” he said.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders also declared a state of emergency on Friday and activated the National Guard to assist Arkansas communities affected by the storm.
The NWS report stated that the same tornado that hit Wynne also caused damage west of Parkin in Cross County and north of Earle in Crittenden County. Plus, there was an overturned truck on Interstate 55 south of Turrell in Crittenden County.
Damaged or destroyed homes and uprooted or snapped trees were also reported in these areas.
There was also major damage and one fatality in North Little Rock from an EF3 tornado, which was tracked roughly 32 miles. Damage from the storm system was also reported in parts of Garland, Phillips, Prairie and Stone counties.
