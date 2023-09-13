LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' proposal to restrict the public's access to records about her administration, travel and security stumbled at the outset of a special legislative session that convened Monday, with lawmakers trying to rework the legislation in the face of growing criticism that it erodes the state's open records law.

On Tuesday, Senate President Bart Hester said the legislation is about protecting the governor and the threats she has received, stating he knows there will be questions.

