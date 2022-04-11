JONESBORO — Kids can enjoy a free Easter Egg Hunt and horseback rides at “Easter In The Park” on Saturday at Craighead Forest Park.
Diego Ranch and In-Sync Counseling have joined forces to spread a little joy this year through an event they are calling “Easter In The Park.”
This will be a free community event from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at pavilion one in the Craighead Forest Park in Jonesboro.
Micheal Jackson, Diego Ranch owner, said on Monday that there will be an Easter egg hunt, bounce houses and food vendors, plus free horseback rides.
The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 2 p.m.
“There will be horses dressed in Easter attire,” he said, “the Easter Bunny, local vendors, and of course a free Easter Egg Hunt.”
“Our promotion of Mental Health Services will also include a self-care giveaway basket,” Jackson said, “which contains a bunch of cool items, including a $100 gift card to Black Arrow Tattoos, an Hour long massage from Elizabeth Buck Massage Therapy, gift cards from Rivendell for Southern Confections desserts, and plenty more.”
“We hope everyone will come out and have a good time,” Jackson said. “We are still currently taking on local sponsors, vendors and donations. Donations will be used to purchase items for the event and the remainder will be donated to Diego Ranch for their future equine therapy program here in Jonesboro.”
“Equine therapy is a form of mental health therapy that involves the use of horses instead of traditional therapy methods,” he said, noting that In Sync Counseling is an outpatient mental health clinic which provides mental health services for the community as well, including therapy, group therapy, psychological testing, and medication management services.
For more information about sponsoring, setting up a booth, or donating to the cause, contact Micheal Jackson at diegorachinc@gmail.com or Amanda Emerson at amanda@insync.hush.com.
